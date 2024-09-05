All 76ers

Eight-Time NBA All-Star Shoots Down Unique Comeback Idea

Former Philadelphia 76ers center Dwight Howard shoots down a unique idea.

Jun 2, 2021; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey (0) and center Dwight Howard (39) celebrate a score against the Washington Wizards during the first quarter in game five of the first round of the 2021 NBA Playoffs at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images
Could former Philadelphia 76ers center Dwight Howard make a comeback in the NBA? The 38-year-old is staying fresh in Taiwan.

Teams might question where Howard’s at physically, considering he’s 38 years old and has been playing professionally since 2004. A former veteran guard proposed a unique idea recently on ‘Gil’s Arena.’ Nick Young suggested Howard could return to a team to be a Nikola Jokic stopper.

It’s safe to say the former Sixers big man does not approve of the idea.

“So I can just play one game?” said the eight-time All-Star. “[Expletive] out of here, man. So I can play four games out of the whole season?”

Maybe a return to the NBA is a scenario Howard could get behind, but not if his role is minimized to that.

Howard had success against the three-time MVP in the past, who just so happens to be Joel Embiid’s most notable star center competitor at this stage in his career. But the former Sixer has been much more than that throughout his playing career.

With the Orlando Magic, Howard was a scoring star and a rebounding machine. He led the NBA in rebounds per game in four out of eight seasons. He was the block champion two years in a row as well.

With the Los Angeles Lakers in 2012-2013, Howard collected his fifth rebounding champ title.

Since being a Magic superstar, Howard has bounced around quite a bit. After three years with the Houston Rockets, and one season with the Atlanta Hawks, Charlotte Hornets, and Washington Wizards, Howard took on a reserve role in a second stint with the Lakers in 2019-2020. The star big man collected his first NBA Championship victory that year.

Howard joined the 76ers the following year. In 69 games with the Sixers, Howard averaged seven points and eight rebounds off the bench. He went back to the Lakers for a third and final stint in 2021-2022. Howard’s last run in the NBA spanned 60 games. He produced six points and six rebounds.

