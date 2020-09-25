SI.com
Elton Brand Likely to Remain in Charge of 76ers' Front Office

Justin Grasso

Last month, Philadelphia 76ers General Manager Elton Brand admitted the team failed this season. That was obvious as the "built for playoffs" Sixers failed to pick up a single win against the Boston Celtics in the first round of the playoffs.

As expected, the 76ers wasted no time calling it quits with Brett Brown as the head coach. Many believed Brand was next to get put on the chopping block, but quite the opposite happened. Instead of being relieved of his duties, Brand practically garnered full control of the front office and will oversee the operation moving forward.

But just because Brand isn't gone doesn't mean everything is set-in-stone for Philly's front office. The organization is currently reassessing the situation. Before, roster moves were essentially made by a committee. Now, it's solely Brand's job for the time being. 

While some reports have recently indicated the Sixers could be looking into hiring a President of Basketball Operations to work with Brand -- the Sixers are more likely to keep Brand in control while building with more basketball minds underneath him. According to Kyle Neubeck of The PhillyVoice, team sources "would not completely rule out the possibility of a hire above Brand."

However, there's been an emphasis put on the idea that the Sixers are more focused on building a front office team, which Brand will oversee. So far, the Sixers have stayed on course with that plan as their current GM is the one who has been leading the search for a new head coach and front office personnel, according to a team source. 

When will the front office and coaching changes come? Well, it seems the Sixers won't rush to make any significant changes this offseason. Per Neubeck's report, front office changes "could take longer than many fans hope." At this point, patience from those from the outside looking in could be wearing thin, but the Sixers aren't neglecting the potential moves Brand discussed back in August.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him on Twitter: @JGrasso_

