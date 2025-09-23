Emoni Bates Reacts to Signing Training Camp Deal With Sixers
Roughly a week out from the start of training camp, the Philadelphia 76ers made an array of signings to maximize their roster space. Shortly after the news went public, one of the signees expressed his gratitude for another opportunity in the NBA.
On Monday evening, the Sixers announced that they agreed to terms on Exhibit 10 deals with a handful of players. Emoni Bates, Malcolm Hill, Kennedy Chandler, and Jaylen Martin will all join the team for camp and then will head to the G-League and suit up for the Delaware Blue Coats.
All of these players have had stints in the NBA at one point or another. That said, Bates stands out as the most notable name of the bunch.
By the end of his high school career, Bates was a five-star recruit with offers from multiple Division I programs. Originally set on Michigan State, he changed his mind at the last second and decided to play for Penny Hardaway at Memphis.
Upon struggling in college, Bates' draft stock took a massive hit. He'd end up entering his name in the 2023 draft, where the Cleveland Cavaliers decided to roll the dice on him in the second round.
With their sights set on competing for a championship, Bates didn't get many opportunities to play for the Cavs. He'd play in 25 games across two seasons, averaging 3.1 PPG and shooting 33.3% from beyond the arc in that time.
In the regular season finale last year, Bates displayed his intriguing upside. He saw an expanded role with most of the team resting for the playoffs, and made the most of it. In a double-overtime loss to the Indiana Pacers, he erupted for 25 points, six rebounds, and two assists.
Now with the Sixers, Bates is on another Eastern Conference team with big aspirations. As he begins this next chapter of his career, he expressed his gratitude with a small social media post.
There is no clear path for Bates to secure a spot on the Sixers, but an opportunity could arise down the road. Daryl Morey has been known to hand out 10-day contracts to G-League standouts when in a pinch.
Given his past as a former blue-chip prospect, Bates is an intriguing name to monitor when it comes to the Sixers' pipeline of talent.
