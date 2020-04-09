Even though basketball is currently on hold due to the COVID-19 pandemic, ESPN has been searching for ways to keep NBA fans entertained during the drought. Last week, the network came up with an idea to hold a 16-man NBA 2K20 tournament between current NBA players.

Now this week, ESPN will fire up the highly-rumored HORSE tournament among current NBA and WNBA players, along with former NBA players as well. On Wednesday, Chris Paul, Zach LaVine, and Trae Young surfaced as competitors, according to ESPN Insider, Adrian Wojnarowski.

On Thursday, ESPN's Ben Cafardo announced the full slate of competitors along with the information on the event. Unfortunately for Philly fans, there are no current or former members of the Philadelphia 76ers getting involved.

Chris Paul, Zach LaVine, and Trae Young are confirmed competitors for the tournament. Joining them will be former WNBA star, Tamika Catchings, and current member of the Chicago Sky, Allie Quigley. The former NBA players in on the action are Chauncey Billups and Paul Pierce. And the final current NBA player involved will be Utah Jazz's Mike Conley Jr. The event will begin this Sunday, April 12th, beginning at 7 pm EST.

The first matchups will go as followed:

1. Trae Young vs. Chauncey Billups

2. Tamika Catchings vs. Mike Conley Jr.

3. Zach LaVine vs. Paul Pierce

4. Chris Paul vs. Allie Quigley

The entire event will have commentary from veteran ESPN Commentator, Mark Jones, and is sponsored by State Farm, who will donate more than $200,000 in support of coronavirus relief efforts.

