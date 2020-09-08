Fans and media personalities love talking about the Philadelphia 76ers potentially picking between one or the other when it comes to Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons. In all reality, though, that idea is far-fetched and extremely unlikely to happen.

A couple of weeks ago, Sixers General Manager Elton Brand said he's not looking to trade Embiid or Simmons. Rather, he wants to tweak the roster to complement them. Former NBA player and current ESPN personality Matt Barnes agrees with Brand's strategy. As Simmons, who is 24, and Embiid, who is 26, are currently All-Stars who haven't had the opportunity to maximize their potential just yet, Barnes believes the Sixers need to keep the duo together and find better-fitting pieces to surround them.

"I think they've taken a step back as far as what they surrounded then with," Barnes said, in regards to the Sixers' 2019 offseason moves. "I think they were heading in the right direction a few years ago when they put shooting around Ben [Simmons]. I definitely think they need to add to the roster because I agree, those are two generational talents, and I think Ben Simmons is starting to come of age. I think he's starting to get the fear of just shooting. I agree with Elton. You keep your two centerpieces, but you have to do a better job of surrounding them with guys that fit them."

Following the 2019 NBA Playoffs, Brand and the Sixers' front office allowed JJ Redick and Jimmy Butler to walk. To replace them, the 76ers acquired Al Horford and Josh Richardson -- two players who are a downgrade in the shooting department. And while Tobias Harris can still be a good fit for the Sixers if he's in the right position, his statistics in comparison to his new contract numbers make him one of the most overpaid players in the league.

Making a significantly beneficial change to the roster is going to be difficult for Brand and the 76ers this offseason. But the front office has no choice but to try as the 2019-2020 roster simply isn't going to cut it. While many might suggest it's time to split the duo of Simmons and Embiid up, Philly could end up taking a couple of steps back by doing so. Therefore, the priority of this offseason will be taking suggestions from Embiid and Simmons in hopes of building around them.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him on Twitter: @JGrasso_