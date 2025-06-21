Ex-76ers Coach Doc Rivers Makes Major Claim About Caitlin Clark
Caitlin Clark is making a significant impact in the WNBA. Clark was responsible for leading the Indiana Fever to its first playoff appearance since 2016, earning an All-WNBA First Team selection in her rookie year.
Clark recently earned a strong endorsement from Doc Rivers, who has coached the Orlando Magic, Boston Celtics, Los Angeles Clippers, Philadelphia 76ers, and the Milwaukee Bucks during his 26-season head coaching career. He was named as one of the 15 Greatest Coaches in NBA History.
In an appearance on The Bill Simmons Podcast, Rivers praised Clark as one of the biggest stars in basketball today.
"It's a great example of what we talked about with Haliburton. When you watch Caitlin Clark's team play, they run the floor. You know why? They know they're gonna get the ball. They make cuts because they know they're gonna get the ball and that's what a superstar does. She may be the biggest superstar in basketball right now.”
The Fever have accumulated a 6-6 season record, ranking fourth in offensive rating and sixth in defensive rating. Clark’s teammates Kelsey Mitchell, Aliyah Boston, and Natasha Howard are all averaging double-digits in scoring through ten or more games. Clark is averaging 19.9 points, 5.7 rebounds, and 8.7 assists over seven games.
Not only is the 23-year-old excelling on the court, but she also brings significant attention to women’s basketball. Viewers continue to tune in to see how far she can take a once-struggling Indiana team. Just as the NBA has had the likes of Larry Bird, Magic Johnson, Michael Jordan, and LeBron James throughout the years, the WNBA has found its new face in Clark.