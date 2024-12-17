All 76ers

Ex-76ers Draft Pick Makes Next Move After Getting Waived

Former Philadelphia 76ers center Paul Reed has made his next move.

Apr 7, 2024; San Antonio, Texas, USA; Philadelphia 76ers forward Paul Reed (44) goes up against San Antonio Spurs center Victor Wembanyama (1) in the first half at Frost Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Dunn-Imagn Images
Apr 7, 2024; San Antonio, Texas, USA; Philadelphia 76ers forward Paul Reed (44) goes up against San Antonio Spurs center Victor Wembanyama (1) in the first half at Frost Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Dunn-Imagn Images
For a brief moment, Philadelphia 76ers fans believed there was a chance at a Paul Reed reunion. The former Philly fan-favorite was on pace to become a free agent after getting waived by the Detroit Pistons.

The timing of the move was surprising, considering Reed’s salary wasn’t guaranteed until next month. Detroit’s decision to part ways with the young veteran wasn’t necessarily a shock, as he was viewed as a potential cut or trade candidate.

Once it became clear Reed could become available again, it led some to question whether the Sixers would bring him back, considering the circumstances in Philly and Reed’s familiarity with Nick Nurse’s system.

Lately, the Sixers have been down two centers. Adem Bona is dealing with a knee concern, while Joel Embiid’s latest setback is a sinus fracture, which will keep him out for at least a week.

While the Sixers could be in the center market later, Marc Stein of The Stein Line reported that the Sixers wouldn’t have pursued Reed until after the February trade deadline.

At this point, Reed is no longer available. As expected, Reed went unclaimed. He didn’t waste any time returning to the Pistons. Not long after clearing waivers, Reed was back in Detroit on a minimum deal and suited up for their Monday night matchup against the Miami Heat.

Out in Detroit, the former second-round pick remains the third-string center behind Isaiah Stewart and Jalen Duren. This year, Reed is averaging five points and two rebounds in roughly ten minutes of action per game.

It hasn’t been the easiest road for Reed to earn steady minutes with Detroit, but it’s clear they are still sold on the former Sixer, as they brought him right back for help in the depth department.

