Ex-76ers Star’s Top Preference for Future Revealed by NBA Insider
After a summer of rumors surrounding Jimmy Butler potentially getting traded to the Philadelphia 76ers and a handful of other organizations, we’re back to square one. The trade smoke surrounding the Miami Heat star might’ve simmered down at the start of the 2024-2025 NBA season, but it’s back.
Trade rumors have been flying, and Butler hasn’t exactly helped to shoot anything down.
The narrative suggests that Butler wants a max contract, and since the Heat have played hardball since the summer, it seems the former Sixers All-Star isn’t getting one anytime soon. When Butler addressed reporters earlier this week, he said that currently wasn’t his top priority.
When asked if he wanted to be in Miami long-term, the six-time All-Star reportedly replied that he didn’t know. All in all, Butler made it clear that he is embracing the trade saga.
But an NBA Insider suggests that Butler’s potential troll job hasn’t changed his mind about playing in Miami. At the end of the day, Butler reportedly wants to stay down South Beach for the long haul.
“Jimmy Butler’s preference would be to sign an extension in Miami,” said ESPN’s Brian Windhorst.
“He had hoped to do that last summer, but Pat Riley came out at the end of last season and said that’s not what the Heat were doing, and they still haven’t made any progress on that. I think he’d like to stay in Miami. But as you talk to people around the league, I think any out of any of the big-name players who could possibly get traded this season, executives mostly think if there’s any player who could possibly be moved, it would be Jimmy Butler.”
The Sixers might’ve been in Butler’s market for a potential reunion before, but they went in a different direction. So far, it seems the Western Conference has really taken a liking to Butler.
Any deal involving the veteran standout would surely shake up the playoff situation in the East.
The Heat are fifth in the conference, holding a 13-10 record. They’ve been in the playoffs for the past five seasons and have had two NBA Finals appearances during that time.