Ex-Mavs Player Reacts to Luka Doncic’s Dominant Return to Dallas
After wrapping up his night in DC playing for the Philadelphia 76ers, former Dallas Mavericks guard Quentin Grimes took to social media to react to Luka Doncic’s dominant game in Texas as a member of the Los Angeles Lakers.
via @qdotgrimes: 77 !!!!!!!
Like many who were tuned in and in attendance, Grimes seems happy for Doncic, as he excelled in his revenge game months after getting traded away.
The veteran superstar checked in for 38 minutes. He scored 45 points and teased a double-double with eight rebounds. Doncic also had seven assists to go with his stat line.
In an emotional game, Doncic’s Lakers took care of business by taking down the Mavericks with a 112-97 victory. The Lakers advanced to 49-31 on the year, which keeps them comfortably in the third seed in the Western Conference with less than a week left to go in the regular season.
Doncic’s trade to LA remains the most shocking player transaction of the year. With no trade smoke surrounding the star guard throughout the entire year, the deal could go down as one of the most shocking moves in the history of the NBA. His performance on his former court surely didn’t do the Mavericks’ front office any favors as they continue to catch heat for moving on from Doncic prematurely.
Like Doncic, Quentin Grimes was moved ahead of the 2025 trade deadline by the Mavericks. While his trade wasn’t in the blockbuster tier, it was still a surprising deal between the Sixers and the Mavs.
Philly swapped out Caleb Martin for Grimes. For that deal, the Mavs have landed some criticism as Martin’s physical setbacks have been a clear concern and Grimes has thrived with the Sixers so far.
Ahead of Wednesday’s action against the Wizards, Grimes posted averages of 23 points, five assists, and five rebounds while shooting 49 percent from the field and 39 percent from three in 26 games. He’s turned into one of the steals of the trade deadline.