Ex-NBA Scout Shares Honest Take On Sixers Potentially Trading Back

The Philadelphia 76ers can go a lot of different ways when it comes to what to do with their third overall pick in Wednesday night's NBA Draft. Whether it's drafting a prospect for the future, such as Ace Bailey, VJ Edgecombe, or Tre Johnson, or potentially trading for a later pick in the draft along with other assets.
This is something that former 76ers scout Michael Vandegarde feels the team shouldn't be afraid to do, as he guesses that the front office will look at all of their available moves ahead of hearing that their on the clock.
"They should consider that, and I know they'll have their board set, you know, [picks] three through ten, whatever it is, even, you know, one through 60. If they have their eyes on a certain player that they feel can help them today, and they can get assets for the future, that absolutely makes sense," Vandegarde told 76ers On SI. "If they just really like one of these players, head and shoulders above the rest, it makes a lot of sense to draft them as well. But going into draft day, I think you have your plan set, and I think you know what you're going to do, and you're willing to listen to all offers at all times.”
Vandegarde was a scout for Philadelphia for 18 seasons and is now a part of Coachtube, a platform that allows people at all levels to take coaching courses. The former scout sees that no players are left off the trade list when it comes to getting assets, using the recent deal involving two-time NBA champion Kevin Durant as an example.
“I mean, everybody's tradable, we see the NBA today. You know, Kevin Durant, one of the greatest players of all time, has been traded multiple times," Vandegarde explained. "So you’ve got to look at every option, and you’ve got to evaluate what's going to be best for the franchise going forward, and you know, if they traded out of that pick and got some great assets, I would definitely think that that could be a great play."
The NBA Draft is set to take place on Wednesday night at 8:00 p.m. EST from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.
