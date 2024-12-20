Ex-Philadelphia 76ers First-Rounder is a Rumored Trade Candidate
As the Philadelphia 76ers made a series of moves at the 2024 trade deadline, they shocked many when they parted ways with their former first-round pick, Jaden Springer.
Leading up to the deadline, Springer wasn’t tabbed as a potential parting piece. The fact that he was dealt to a division rival added a shock factor as well.
Since landing on the Boston Celtics, Springer hasn’t garnered a steady role. Down the stretch of the 2023-2024 season, the young veteran appeared in 17 games, averaging eight minutes of action.
Not much changed during his first full season with the Celtics. Since the start of the 2024-2025 NBA season, Springer has averaged four minutes of playing time in nine games.
Leading up to this year’s trade deadline, Springer has recently been mentioned as a name to watch on the trade market by Bleacher Report and other publications in the past.
Since landing in the NBA through the 2021 NBA Draft, Springer hasn’t carved out a role for himself. When the Sixers took him on with the 28th overall pick, he landed in a situation where his team was looking to compete for a championship.
Being a 19-year-old freshman out of college, Springer wasn’t getting minutes right away. During his rookie campaign, he appeared in just two games. Most of Springer’s time was spent with the G League affiliate, the Delaware Blue Coats.
In year two, Springer saw the court for 16 games, averaging six minutes on the floor. Once again, his steady playing time came at the G League level.
Springer’s third season in Philadelphia remains his widest body of work in the NBA. With 32 appearances, he produced four points on 39 percent shooting from the field and 22 percent shooting from three. His biggest strengths stem from the defensive end of the floor.
At 22 years old, Springer would benefit from landing on a team that’s on a rebuilding timeline. Playing for two playoff-ready franchises, the young guard hasn’t had much of a chance to develop at the main level.