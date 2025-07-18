Ex-Sixers Guard Reacts to Clippers' Latest All-Star Addition
As they attempt to remain in the hunt in the Western Conference, the LA Clippers managed to make another notable addition to their roster Wednesday. Following their latest signing, one former Philadelphia 76ers player praised the new-look roster.
It's been a busy offseason for the Phoenix Suns, making various changes throughout the organization. Not far removed from sending Kevin Durant to the Phoenix Suns, they moved on from another one of their All-Star talents. After being unable to find a trade partner, the team agreed to terms on a buyout with guard Bradley Beal.
Though his stock has taken a hit, Beal still had suitors across the league in the event he hit the free agent market. However, he decided to ink a two-year deal with the Clippers. Beal will now be forming a new big three in the Western Conference with James Harden and Kawhi Leonard.
With the addition of Beal, the Clippers have now become an even deeper team heading into the 2026 campaign. As the basketball world buzzed about this move, Patrick Beverley decided to join the discourse. He, like many others, thinks LA has a real chance to contend for a title next season.
Beal will now provide secondary scoring and creation alongside Harden and Leonard. Last season with the Suns, he averaged 17.0 PPG and 3.7 APG while shooting 38.6% from beyond the arc.
Aside from Beal, some of the other upgrades the Clippers have made include signing Brook Lopez and trading for John Collins. Health will certainly be a factor, but on paper, the Clippers look poised to make a run at the NBA title.
Latest on Philadelphia 76ers’ 2025 Free Agency
Sixers Star Searching for a Hefty Payday
76ers Cut Ties With Lonnie Walker For Now
Kelly Oubre Plans for Return With 76ers
Guerschon Yabusele Makes Shocking Move