Ex-Sixers Star Sends Heartfelt Message to Fans
One of the lower-arching storylines surrounding the Philadelphia 76ers last season was about their newly acquired free agent in Guerschon Yabusele, who perhaps was more known at the time for dunking on Lebron James in the 2024 Olympics than his two-season stint with the Boston Celtics earlier on in his career.
Given that he had been playing abroad for five seasons, it's safe to say that picking up the 29-year-old was a potential gamble, but it immediately paid off, as Yabusele would become a key piece in Nick Nurse's system, appearing in 70 games, in which he'd put up 11 points and 5.6 rebounds per game. One of the facets of the Frenchman's game that the NBA world became very aware of was his three-point shooting ability, as he would convert on 38 percent of his shots from beyond the arc.
However, as the season ended in early April, so did Yabusele's time donning a Sixers' uniform, as he wouldn't be brought back in free agency, deciding to take his talents to the Big Apple with the New York Knicks.
In the days following the news of his departure, Yabusele sent out a message to the Philadelphia faithful, expressing his feelings and gratitude to the fans who supported him throughout his comeback season.
"Representing this city and spending this season at your side has been an immense honor," Yabusele's post read. "You've welcomed me with open arms, supported me through good times and bad, and I'll never forget the indescribable energy at the Wells Fargo Center on game night."
After describing his comeback to the league in his message, Yabusele sent a final thank-you message to everyone involved in his time with Philadelphia.
"Thank you to the franchise, my teammates, the staff and especially to you for your support," the Frenchman writes. "This chapter is closed, but I will always keep a special place in my heart for you."
