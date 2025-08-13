Ex-Sixer Shows Love to Joel Embiid
In a recent interview, Los Angeles Clippers star James Harden was asked to make a starting five consisting of all the teammates he’s had over the course of his ongoing 16-year career. Given that Harden was a part of the Philadelphia 76ers, there was a good chance that one of his teammates from the City of Brotherly Love would end up there, and one was named, Joel Embiid.
“Kyrie [Irving], Russ [Russell Westbrook], Me, KD [Kevin Durant], and Joel,” stated Harden. “I like that team, a small team that can run the ball, got handles, and can shoot.”
While this was the final set of picks by Harden, there were some other players left off the list, including Serge Ibaka, Chris Paul, and a former Sixer, Dwight Howard. While the two didn’t play with each other in Philadelphia, they played alongside each other in over 200 games for the Houston Rockets.
Looking back at Harden and Embiid’s time together in Philadelphia
James Harden arrived in the City of Brotherly Love in February 2022 as the key piece from the Brooklyn Nets in the deal that put an end to the Ben Simmons saga. While he arrived on the injury report, Harden would soon after make his debut with the Sixers, dropping 27 points and dishing out 12 assists against the Minnesota Timberwolves.
These performances would stay consistent, which would help Philadelphia land the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference, pitting them against the Toronto Raptors, whom they’d beat in a six-game set to face off against the Miami Heat.
This series would prove to be a difficult one for Doc Rivers and the Sixers as they’d have to play without Embiid for the first two games, due to an injury he sustained in the opening round against the Raptors. Harden would do his best to lift the Sixers up, averaging 18.2 points and seven assists per game, but it wouldn’t be enough.
The next season would play out the same way, in the playoffs, but the regular season is where history was made. Harden would go on to average a league-high 10.7 assists, which could’ve helped in the efforts that landed Joel Embiid the MVP trophy later that year, being the first Sixer since Allen Iverson to do so.
That offseason would be the beginning of Harden’s exit from the Sixers after his public falling out with their President of Basketball Operations, Daryl Morey. While it started as a speech at a press event in China, it would go on to result in Harden not playing in any of Philadelphia’s opening three games.
When all was said and done, Harden got his wish and was traded away to the Los Angeles Clippers in late October, putting an end to a short but memorable chapter of his career.
