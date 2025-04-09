Ex-Sixers Big Man Makes Major Career Decision
When former Philadelphia 76ers center Dwight Howard joined Paul George’s podcast a couple of months ago, he refused to call it a career.
“I have not officially retired yet,” Howard said on ‘Podcast P.’ “I don't know what I'm going to do yet.”
Following Howard’s lone season with the Sixers, he joined the Los Angeles Lakers for a third stint in 2021-2022. That was the last year Howard appeared on an NBA court. While Howard gained some attention from teams out West over the last two years, he never landed another deal.
This week, Howard’s next career move has been revealed. According to Chris Haynes, he’s going to the Big 3 league to play under head coach, Nick Young.
via @ChrisBHaynes: Hall-of-Fame center Dwight Howard will play his final season of pro basketball for @IceCube’s @TheBig3 on Los Angeles Riot squad under head coach Nick Young, sources tell me.
When Howard played last, he averaged six points and six rebounds for the Lakers. During his lone season with the Sixers, the veteran big man appeared in 69 regular-season games, coming off the bench for all but six of those matchups. The veteran produced six points and six rebounds per game.
In the playoffs, Howard averages five points and six rebounds in 12 games. His postseason run with the Sixers was his last.
It’s shaping up to be a big year for Howard. Not only does he get his final rodeo in a US-based professional league, but he’s also entering the Hall of Fame. Last week, it was revealed that Howard is a first-ballot Hall of Famer in the 2025 class. He enters the Hall with 18 years of NBA experience under his belt and a long list of accolades.