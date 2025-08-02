Ex-Sixers Draft Pick Makes Major Decision With Knicks
There aren’t any questions about core players in New York. This week, the Knicks have reached an extension with their veteran forward and former Philadelphia 76ers draft pick, Mikal Bridges.
In 82 games with the Knicks, Bridges posted averages of 17.6 points, 3.7 assists, and 3.2 rebounds. He shot 50 percent from the field and 35 percent from three. Bridges averaged a career-high 37 minutes per game.
Worthy of an extension? New York believes so.
via @ShamsCharania: New York Knicks forward Mikal Bridges has agreed to a four-year, $150 million contract extension with the franchise, agents Sam Goldfeder and Jordan Gertler of Excel Sports Management tell ESPN. The new deal includes a player option for 2029-30 and a trade kicker.
Playing on his original deal, Bridges was slated to make $24.9 million heading into the 2025-2026 season.
He’s already set up for beyond that, with his first salary projected to begin at $33.4 million in 2026-2027. The following two years are expected to be guaranteed, and Bridges is expected to have a player option for the final season of the deal.
The Philly Native Remains a Sixers Rival
For a brief period back in 2018, Bridges believed he was on his way to becoming a member of the Sixers.
Coming out of Villanova, Philadelphia called on Bridges to become the 10th pick in the draft. It was a feel-good story, considering Bridges grew up a Sixers fan and had family ties in the organization. However, the Sixers’ temporary front office flipped Bridges for a later selection.
Instead of Bridges, the Sixers ended up with Zhaire Smith. In hindsight, the deal was clearly won by the Phoenix Suns, who got some quality years out of Bridges.
After five seasons in Phoenix, Bridges ended up on the Brooklyn Nets in 2022-2023. He was a Sixers rival for the first time, and seemed to be hitting his stride as the top option in Brooklyn.
Eventually, Bridges moved to the Knicks. Last offseason, the Knicks shook up the NBA when they added the veteran wing. It was the type of deal that caused the Knicks to go from playoff contenders to championship contenders on paper.
The Knicks managed to make the Eastern Conference Finals, but they couldn’t seal the deal. Instead, the Indiana Pacers represented the East in the NBA Finals, before coming up short against the Oklahoma City Thunder.
Bridges faced a lot of criticism due to the way his first season with the Knicks played out, but the team clearly views the situation differently. The almost-Sixer remains a direct rival of the team for years to come.
