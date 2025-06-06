Ex-Sixers Fan Favorite Shows Love to Sibling Ahead of NBA Finals Debut
Long after his time with the Philadelphia 76ers, T.J. McConnell finds himself taking the floor in the NBA Finals. Before this monumental moment in his career, the veteran point guard took the time to shine a light on his sibling's latest accomplishment.
The McConnell family has a lot to celebrate this week. Along with T.J. and the Indiana Pacers reaching the finals, his sister Megan is getting ready to start her journey in the pros. After being waived by the team earlier this year, the Phoenix Mercury have decided to ink her to a new contract.
Typically, NBA players try to wow fans with the outfits they arrive to the arena in. However, T.J. decided to go a different route. He showed up to take on the Thunder in his sister's Mercury jersey.
For McConnell, this is an opportunity for him to complete his improbable journey in the NBA. He had to scratch and claw for a chance to showcase his talents, eventually landing on "The Process" Sixers. From there, he continued to display a level of grit and competitiveness that teams desire. Since departing from Philly in 2019, McConnell has found himself a home with the Pacers.
With his reliable two-way play, McConnell has been a strong contributor for the Pacers' supporting cast. He regularly provides quality minutes behind Tyrese Haliburton, keeping the offense running when the All-Star guard is on the bench. So far these playoffs, McConnell is averaging 8.4 PPG, 3.1 RPG, and 3.9 APG.
Seeing that the Thunder are one of the deeper teams in the NBA, the Pacers are going to need McConnell and the rest of the supporting cast to hold their own if Indiana wants continue building on a major Game 1 steal.