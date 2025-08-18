Ex-Sixers Forward Makes Shocking Comparison for Nets Forward
Back in the 2010 draft, the Philadelphia 76ers found themselves with the second overall pick. Long after his days in the league, Evan Turner finds himself staying in the NBA world via social media.
Although Turner never lived up to being a No. 2 pick, he managed to stick around the league for a decade. He'd spend just three-and-a-half of those years with the Sixers before eventually being dealt to the Indiana Pacers. From there, he'd suit up for the Boston Celtics, Portland Trail Blazers, and Atlanta Hawks.
After deciding to end his playing days in 2020, Turner quickly transitioned into the next phase of his career. He rejoined the Celtics as an assistant coach, focusing on player development.
Evan Turner utters bold comparison for Michael Porter Jr.
Following his coaching days, Turner sticks to giving his insights on the NBA on social media. Recently, he chimed in with a shocking comparison for Brooklyn Nets forward Michael Porter Jr.
Over the summer, Porter underwent a massive career change when the Denver Nuggets decided to trade him. After once helping them win a championship, he now finds himself as a veteran on a rebuilding Nets team.
Amid this new change, Porter has stepped out into the public eye more. He's done so mainly by doing guest spots on various podcasts. MPJ has since gone viral on multiple occasions for his remarks.
As the discourse around Porter Jr. continues, Turner decided to be the latest person to give his thoughts on the veteran forward. He made a post on X (formerly Twitter) comparing the Nets forward to Kanye West.
"Putting a microphone in front of MPJ is like putting one in front of ‘YE," Turner wrote. "Yall need to stop."
Heading into his Nets tenure, Porter Jr. has an opportunity to fully showcase his talents. When in Denver, he had to maximize limited touches playing alongside the duo of Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray. Now in Brooklyn, he'll have a more featured role in the offense.
As for Turner, it is unknown which route he'll go when it comes to the next phase of his career. He's already attempted two of the most common paths between coaching and hosting a podcast.
