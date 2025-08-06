All 76ers

Ex-Sixers Pick Gets Major Offer Outside NBA

Former Sixers draft pick Richaun Holmes is getting a big payday overseas.

Justin Grasso

Jan 29, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Sacramento Kings center Richaun Holmes (22) against the Philadelphia 76ers at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images
With NBA free agency cooling down, many players are beginning to make their way overseas as teams are finalizing their camp rosters and exiting the open market.

For the former Philadelphia 76ers center, Richaun Holmes, he’s joining a Greek club and becoming one of the highest-paid players overseas.

via @MikeAScotto: Richaun Holmes has agreed to a deal with Panathinaikos that’ll make him one of the highest-paid players in Europe, sources told @hoopshype. Holmes averaged 7.4 points on 65% shooting and 5.7 rebounds with the Wizards last season. Holmes had interest from multiple EuroLeague teams.

Signing overseas doesn’t spell an end for Holmes’ NBA career, but it gives him an opportunity to stay active and give teams something to watch when it comes time for NBA franchises to start considering potential free agents outside of the States.

Where is Richaun Holmes Headed?

Panathinaikos is based in Athens, Greece. The club plays in the Greek Basket League and the EuroLeague.

The organization is coached by Ergin Ataman, a prominent Turkish-born head coach.

Panathinaikos has won seven EuroLeague titles, 40 Greek Championships, 21 Greek Cups, and one Intercontinental Cup. The club was founded 106 years ago.

Richaun Holmes, Sixer
Apr 10, 2018; Atlanta, GA, USA; Philadelphia 76ers forward Richaun Holmes (22) dunks against the Atlanta Hawks in the first quarter at Philips Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images / Brett Davis-Imagn Images

A Brief History on the Veteran Center

After a Community College run in 2011-2012, Holmes attended Bowling Green from 2012 to 2015. During the 2015 NBA Draft, Holmes was selected 37th overall in the second round by the Philadelphia 76ers.

Throughout the first three seasons of his career, Holmes played for the Sixers. He started 17 games in his second year. Over a three-year span, Holmes appeared in 156 games. He put up averages of seven points, four rebounds, and one block.

After his Philly stint, Holmes spent one season with the Phoenix Suns. Then, he took on a four-year run with the Sacramento Kings. Holmes appeared in 192 games, collecting nearly 140 starts. He averaged 10 points, seven rebounds, and one block with the Kings.

Since his days in Sacramento, Holmes has played for the Dallas Mavericks and the Washington Wizards. It’s unclear if the 31-year-old is interested in making his way back to the NBA, but he’ll reportedly earn a nice salary outside of the country for the time being.

