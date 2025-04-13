Ex-Sixers Player Makes Honest Luka Doncic, SGA Statement
The Western Conference playoff picture is still getting worked out, as just three teams have clinched a playoff spot. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s OKC Thunder and Luka Doncic’s Los Angeles Lakers are two of the three teams that have punched their tickets already.
With LeBron James’ championship experience and Luka’s recent Western Conference Finals run on his resume, the Lakers are being viewed as NBA Finals contenders this season. To no surprise, the Thunder just might be the favorites, considering they’ve won over 80 percent of their games this season.
Sometime soon, these two teams could be meeting for a playoff battle. If that day comes, former Sixers player Lou Williams believes that the Thunder would have the upper hand because, in a battle of Luka vs. SGA, Williams believes the latter player has the juice this time around after they battled in the postseason last year.
“We know what Luka is, and we obviously know what he brings to the table, but when we’re talking about this year, SGA has been one of two of the best players in the league right now,” Williams stated.
“I don’t think that’s going to change going into the playoffs. That’s not going to change what he’s been able to accomplish this year and the way he’s played on both ends of the floor, not just offensively. If you ask me to pick one of the two guys, I’m going to pick the guy that’s 12.5 games up and No. 1 based on his abilities and the way that he’s been able to play.”
All season long, Gilgeous-Alexander has been in a two-man race for MVP alongside Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic. With SGA’s team success, being three spots in front of Denver this season, the Thunder guard has enough ammo to earn the votes. Williams is convinced that Jokic is the only player with a shot at outdueling Gilgeous-Alexander in a postseason battle right now.