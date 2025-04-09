Ex-Sixers Player Makes Shocking Knicks Statement
Being a longtime vocal veteran leader in several NBA locker rooms, former Philadelphia 76ers veteran Patrick Beverley understands the value of a certain type of role player.
As the current free agent takes a look at the upcoming playoff bracket, he’s eyeing the New York Knicks as a team that he believes could go far, and his reasoning might be unconventional.
“Don’t be surprised if the Knicks go far this year because PJ Tucker’s on the team now,” Beverley said on ‘The Pat Bev Pod.’
Tucker, a 39-year-old forward, recently signed with the Knicks for the rest of the season. Before inking a standard deal, Tucker played in New York on multiple 10-day contracts. Typically, players in that position are simply viewed as depth pieces and nothing more. In this case, Beverley believes a culture boost from Tucker could be a difference-maker.
The former Sixers veteran looped in his Knicks statement during a two-minute rant about his former team’s current lack of positive culture.
“Locker room reflects play. Play reflects winning. Winning reflects culture. I think it all starts in the locker room,” Beverley explained.
Since joining the Knicks, Tucker has just two minutes of action under his belt. Still, that hasn’t changed Beverley’s mind. Since his days as a member of the Houston Rockets, Tucker has been a rumored target for many championship-ready teams on the hunt for a role player who does the little things on the court while adding leadership value.
The Milwaukee Bucks traded for Tucker in 2021 as they eyed an NBA Finals run, which was successful. The Miami Heat constantly praised Tucker while he was there the following year and continued to do so after he left for the Sixers in free agency.
In Philly, Tucker was a major free agent target during the 2022 offseason. He spent one season with the Sixers, and appeared in just three games for them the following year. Like Beverley and many other Sixers, Tucker was traded in 2023-2024. After he was sent to Los Angeles, Tucker was heavily praised by Sixers head coach, Nick Nurse.
The Clippers run didn’t work out, but Tucker seems to be in good spirits while with the Knicks. Later this month, New York will likely represent the Eastern Conference in the NBA Playoffs as the third seed.