Ex-Sixers Sharpshooter Makes NBA History for OKC Thunder
After spending the first two years of his career with the Philadelphia 76ers, Isaiah Joe landed on his feet with the OKC Thunder when the team decided to waive him in 2022. This chapter of his career has fared far better for him, as he's managed to carve out a role for himself on one of the NBA's top teams.
Typically, Joe's role with the Thunder is to provide three-point shooting off the bench. However, in light of the team resting its starters ahead of the playoffs, the former second-round pick found himself in the starting lineup against the Utah Jazz on Friday. Joe took full advantage of this opportunity, leading OKC to a victory with a historic performance.
Even with their top performers out of action, the Thunder's supporting cast rallied to take down the Jazz by a final score of 145-111. Joe was one of the major catalysts in this victory, notching 32 points and nine assists, along with connecting on 10 attempts from beyond the arc.
This outing not only kept the Thunder in the win column but landed Joe in the history books as well. He is the first NBA player ever to record at least 32 points, nine assists, and 10 made threes in a game.
Friday marked a new season-high for Joe and was the third time he broke the 30-point mark this season. On the year, he is averaging a career-high 10.1 PPG on 41.8% shooting from three on six attempts per game.
Joe showed some nice flashes during his brief tenure with the Sixers but never managed to crack a consistent spot in the rotation. He appeared in a total of 96 games across two seasons, averaging 3.7 PPG in that stretch. Now, in his third season with the Thunder, the 25-year-old is a complementary piece on a team looking to make a run at the NBA title.