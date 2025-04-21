Ex-Sixers Star Makes NBA History in Warriors’ Playoff Win vs Rockets
The Philadelphia 76ers happily employed “Playoff Jimmy Butler” during their 2019 NBA Playoff run. These days, Butler is giving that effort to the Golden State Warriors, and finding early success in the 2025 NBA Playoffs during the first-round series against the Houston Rockets.
On Sunday night, the Warriors and the Rockets closed out a busy slate of postseason action, and an upset was brewing all night. At one point, Butler’s Warriors had a 23-point lead. While the Rockets managed to get it down, they still lost by double-digits, dropping Game 1 with a score of 95-85.
Butler and Steph Curry led the way for Golden State, with the former producing 25 points, six assists, seven rebounds, and five steals in 42 minutes of action. Curry dropped 31 points and collected six rebounds and three assists.
The former Sixers star’s stat line allowed him to join elite company in NBA history.
via @StatMamba: Jimmy Butler has the 3rd most playoff games in NBA history recording: 25+ PTS, 5+ REB, 5+ AST, 5+ STL. Only Russ & MJ have more.
Butler didn’t notch any similar lines during his two-round run with the Sixers in 2019, but he was a consistent standout for Philadelphia in matchups against the Brooklyn Nets and the Toronto Raptors.
Since then, Butler’s strong postseason performances have remained extremely impressive. This year, Butler wrapped up a six-year run with the Miami Heat. A public standoff with the organization resulted in a trade to the Golden State Warriors.
Before reaching the postseason, Butler posted averages of 18 points, six rebounds, and six assists with the Warriors. Golden State won the seventh seed by defeating the Memphis Grizzlies in the NBA Play-In Tournament. Now, the Warriors are one game closer to pulling off an upset against a young Rockets team.