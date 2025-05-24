Ex-Sixers Wing Reacts to Latest Giannis Antetokounmpo Trade Discourse
Before the NBA offseason officially gets underway, the hottest thing in the rumor mill right now is Giannis Antetokounmpo. As things continue to come out regarding the former MVP, one former Philadelphia 76ers player gave his take on some recent brash comments.
Following another premature playoff exit for the Bucks, Shams Charania dropped a massive report regarding Giannis. He cited that the superstar forward has expressed an open-mindedness to playing somewhere other than Milwaukee for the first time in his career.
Since Charania's initial report, multiple insiders have chimed in with different developments about the Bucks star. Among them was Sam Amick, who reflected on Buck GM John Horst's approach if he ends up asking out. In the event he has to engage in Giannis trade talks, he wants to leave the other team bone dry by the end.
“They want every scenario to gut the other team," Amick said on the Real Ones podcast. "And Jon Horst is going to go for blood here, I’m telling you. He just got a new extension. He has the organization’s backing. Jon is not going to just try to be on good terms with Giannis, he’s trying to do right by the Bucks."
On Friday, former Sixers sharpshooter Georges Niang was a guest on the Run It Back show. The panel ended up discussing these stern comments, and the veteran forward didn't mince his words on the subject. He feels Horst spoke so strongly because he ultimately doesn't want to move Giannis this offseason.
"Porbably because he has no interest in trading him," Niang said.
As of now, it remains unclear if a Giannis Sweepstakes will be underway this summer. He is reportedly set to meet with the Bucks soon, where the two sides are sure to discuss the best course of action moving forward.