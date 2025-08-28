Experts See Sixers' Rookie as Candidate for Major Award
With the third pick in the 2025 NBA Draft, the Philadelphia 76ers selected VJ Edgecombe from Baylor University, which brought an end to months of speculation regarding what they would do with the highly coveted pick.
During his lone season at Baylor, Edgecombe would become known as a threat on both ends of the court, averaging 15 points and 2.1 steals per game. These numbers would carry over to the NBA Summer League, in which the Bahamian rising star would show out, despite a thumb injury.
In his two appearances for the Sixers, Edgecombe would average 21.5 points and eight rebounds, while keeping up with his back to the basket, recording two steals and 1.5 blocks per game. While limited, these outings allowed fans to get a better look at their recent draft pick, ahead of the long and winding road that is the NBA offseason.
In an interview on Podcast P with Paul George, the Sixers' rookie would layout his goals for his first season in the league, with winning the highly coveted Rookie of the Year award being towards the top of his aspirations.
"For the year, rookie of the year, definitely want to win rookie of the year, that'd be amazing..." Edgecombe explained.
It appears that, given his performances in college, his various scouting reports, and his performances at the summer league, the Sixers' rookie has been seen as a top-three candidate for the prestigious award, according to a recent survey conducted by ESPN.
Where did Edgecombe land in the survey?
As reported in the survey, which consisted of "a group of NBA experts, including reporters, editors and analysts", Edgecombe is the third most likely candidate to take home the Wilt Chamberlain trophy.
The Bahamian finishes behind the first and second picks in the draft, Cooper Flagg of the Dallas Mavericks and Dylan Harper of the San Antonio Spurs, while being listed above the likes of the Charlotte Hornet's Kon Knueppel, and the Utah Jazz's Ace Bailey, who had been tied to the Sixers in the lead up to the draft.
The main reasoning behind Edgecombe slotting into the third spot comes as a result of his competition for game time in Philadelphia's backcourt, having to fight for minutes alongside Tyrese Maxey, Jared McCain, Kelly Oubre Jr, Kyle Lowry, and potentially Quentin Grimes.
"Harper and Edgecombe finished second and third, and both players can be highly impactful as rookies," writes ESPN's Jeremy Woo. "The question in both instances will be how big a role they can carve out in their respective crowded backcourts, and whether that leads to a big enough platform to mount a case for Rookie of the Year honors."
If Edgecombe were to take home the Wilt Chamberlain trophy, he'd be the first member of the Sixers to do so since Ben Simmons hoisted it back in the 2017-18 season.
