Former 76ers Big Man Reacts to Lakers Blowout Loss vs Miami Heat
Over the last few years, the Philadelphia 76ers' roster has gone through multiple iterations as they attempt to contend for an NBA title. One key piece that has constantly rotated is the backup center slot.
Among those who have found themselves on the depth chart behind Joel Embiid was Dwight Howard. Fresh off winning a championship in the Bubble, the three-time DPOY signed with the Sixers to bring more experience to the roster.
During his lone season with the Sixers, Howard averaged 7.0 PPG and 8.4 RPG primarily coming off the bench. This would end up being one of his final years in the league, as he hasn't been on an NBA roster since 2022.
Aside from continuing his basketball career overseas, Howard has built a strong presence on social media. He recently took a jab at one of his former teams, the LA Lakers, following their 134-93 loss to the Miami Heat Wednesday. Howard posted on X/Twitter, stating that the Lakers took down the Heat when the stakes were at their highest.
Howard is of course referring to when the Lakers took down the Heat in the 2020 NBA Finals. The former No. 1 pick was a crucial part of the rotation during their title run, starting in seven of their 18 games. Winning a title with the Lakers added a ring to Howards already impressive NBA resumé.
While Howard has eyed a return to the NBA for years now, it doesn't seem like a team is going to take a flier on the 38-year-old veteran. In the meantime, he'll continue to share his thoughts on the league on social media.