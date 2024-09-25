Former 76ers Draft Pick Will Make Return to South Philly Next Month
The Philadelphia 76ers are set to do something rare ahead of the 2024-2025 NBA season. They will host a non-NBA squad for a preseason battle.
On Monday, the Sixers announced that they are set to kick off their preseason with a matchup against the New Zealand Breakers. That will be the first of six matchups leading up to the team’s regular-season opener, which is set to take place on October 23.
The matchup against the Breakers will serve as a homecoming for a former 76ers draft pick.
Jonah Bolden is Returning to South Philly
Australian forward Jonah Bolden signed with the Breakers ahead of the Australian NBL’s regular season this year. Bolden is known in the States for his time in the NCAA and the NBA.
In 2015, Bolden spent one season playing for UCLA. He appeared in 31 games, starting in nearly half of those matchups. During his lone season in college, Bolden produced five points and five rebounds per game. The veteran had a run overseas and eventually went in the 2017 NBA Draft.
The Sixers called on the former UCLA prospect with their 36th overall pick in 2017. He didn’t make his way onto the roster until 2018. Once Bolden became a member of the 76ers, he split time between the main roster and the G League team in Delaware.
During the 2018-2019 season, Bolden appeared in 44 games for the Sixers. He averaged 15 minutes off the bench, producing five points and four rebounds per game. In the G League, Bolden averaged 15 points and 12 rebounds in eight outings during his rookie campaign.
Year two didn’t offer Bolden as many opportunities to get on the floor. As a second-year veteran, Bolden played in just four games for the Sixers’ main roster. Most of his playing time came in Delaware, where he averaged 25 minutes in 14 games.
By the time the 2020 trade deadline approached, the 76ers declared Bolden’s time with the team over. He was waived, which led to a move to the Phoenix Suns.
Bolden’s time out in Phoenix would last just ten days. As he signed a 10-Day contract, Bolden averaged 11 minutes on the floor in three games for the Suns. When his deal expired, there wasn’t another offer available to him. From that point on, Bolden walked away from basketball for some time before returning to the court in the Australian NBL.
The Sixers will get a look at their 28-year-old former second-rounder next month when the Breakers take the floor at the Wells Fargo Center.