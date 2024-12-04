Former 76ers Draft Pick Labeled as Potential NBA Trade Candidate
Over the summer, the Philadelphia 76ers decided to move on from one of their homegrown players. After deciding they needed a change at the center position behind Joel Embiid, the Sixers cut ties with Paul Reed.
The former second-rounder was waived and claimed by the Detroit Pistons. Although Reed has another season attached to his deal after the 2024-2025 run, it isn’t guaranteed. With Reed playing limited time for the Pistons early on, he was recently labeled as a potential trade candidate, according to HoopsHype’s Michael Scotto.
“Reed is expected to be available ahead of February’s trade deadline. Reed has a non-guaranteed contract this season and next season as well,” Scotto writes. “Keep an eye on Reed as a potential salary filler in trade talks or to command a potential future second-round draft pick from a team seeking frontcourt depth on the trade market.”
Back in 2020, Reed was a part of Daryl Morey’s first draft class in Philadelphia. Coming out of DePaul, Reed was called on by the Sixers with the 58th overall pick. He started his career as a two-way player.
In the NBA G League, Reed was a star. He earned the league’s MVP and Rookie of the Year honors, along with being named All-NBA G League First Team. Shortly after helping the Delaware Blue Coats make a run to the G League Finals, Reed picked up a standard NBA contract.
Following the 2022-2023 NBA season, Reed re-signed with the Sixers on a three-year, $23 million deal after they matched the Utah Jazz’s offer in free agency. The former second-rounder was getting a chance to be Embiid’s go-to backup for a full season for the first time.
In 82 games, Reed averaged seven points and six rebounds in 19 minutes of action. During the playoffs, Reed produced two points and three rebounds per game while seeing the court for seven minutes per outing.
The Sixers prioritized going for an old friend in free agency over the summer. As they pursued Andre Drummond, who wrapped up a two-year run with the Chicago Bulls, it was clear the Sixers were likely to move on from Reed.
At this point, Reed is a third-string center on the Pistons. With Jalen Duren maintaining his role as the starter and Isaiah Stewart embracing a backup role back at the five, Reed hasn’t had much of a chance to carve out a role for himself just yet.
So far, Reed has made just ten appearances off the bench for the Pistons. Seeing the court for an average of ten minutes during those outings, Reed has produced five points and two rebounds per game this season.