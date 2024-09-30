Former 76ers Center Sends Message to 3-Time NBA All-Star
Just as a new wave of players enter the league every year, a wave of players leave the league, either for retirement or opportunities to play elsewhere.
Last Thursday, Derrick Rose announced his retirement from the league, ending a 15 year long career, one which saw him be named the NBA MVP in 2011, be an All-Star three times, as well as the Rookie of the Year in 2009.
The 35-year-old became a well-travelled player in the league, playing for the Chicago Bulls, New York Knicks, Cleveland Cavaliers, Minnesota Timberwolves, Detroit Pistons, and Memphis Grizzlies.
Former Philadelphia 76ers center Dwight Howard shared a message for Rose on X following the announcement, expressing his appreciation for the 15-year veteran's impact on the game.
"Congrats on an Amazing Career Rose," Howard's post read, "people don’t realize the average career of an NBA player is 4.5 years so for you to play 15 seasons despite what you went through with injuries shows how much of a fighter you were!"
The former NBA Champion references the injury Rose sustained to his ACL during the opening game of the 2012 Playoffs against the Sixers, which had a major impact on his career. Prior to the injury, the former MVP was averaging 21 points per game, yet following it, he would only average 15 points.
Howard himself has stepped away from the league, not for retirement, but opportunities to play overseas in the T1 League, Taiwan's Professional Basketball League. The 38-year-old ended his post with an invitation to join him.
"Enjoy your retirement brother if you ever miss the court let me know come play in my league for a game or two," said Howard.