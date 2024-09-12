Former 76ers Fan Favorite Posts Stern Message on Social Media
It was a busy offseason for the Philadelphia 76ers, as they've brought in a plethora of new faces. With so many players coming in, the front office had to part ways with others to create room. Among those lost in the suffle was a longtime fan favorite.
The Sixers 2020 NBA draft is highlighted by selecting Tyrese Maxey, but they also walked away with another rotation player that night. Despite being one of the final picks, Paul Reed managed to work his way into a roster spot.
Reed started out as more of an end-of-the-bench prospect, but quickly climbed up the depth chart. Last season, he was the full-time backup behind Joel Embiid. The 6-foot-9 center played in all 82 games and averaged 7.3 PPG and 6.0 RPG.
In the midst of their free-agent frenzy, the Sixers decided to waive Reed after four seasons with the team. He wasn't without a home long, as the Detroit Pistons decided to take a flier on him.
A few weeks out from the start of training camp, Reed seems to be gearing up for a revenge tour with his new team. Earlier this week, he made a post on X (formerly Twitter) about proving people wrong.
As Reed gets ready for the next chapter of his career, he'll be doing so with a familiar face. His signing with the Pistons marked a reunion with Tobias Harris, who also inked a deal with Detroit in free agency.
With the Pistons, Reed will once again be fighting for a backup role. They already have their starting center in Jalen Duren, but there is opportunity to play behind him. The main player he'll be battling with for minutes is veteran forward Isaiah Stewart.