Former 76ers First-Rounder Linked to Knicks After Getting Waived
The New York Knicks recently waived former Philadelphia 76ers first-round pick, Landry Shamet.
While they temporarily cut ties with Shamet, new reports suggest the veteran sharpshooter could land back with the organization in a unique way.
According to SNY’s Ian Begley, the Knicks are expected to target Shamet in the 2024 NBA G League Draft. If they bring on Shamet to train with the Westchester Knicks as he rehabs a shoulder injury, there is a good chance the former Sixer could play for the primary roster later on down the line.
Shamet signed with the Knicks this offseason without a guaranteed spot on the roster. As the preseason progressed, several reports indicated Shamet was on pace to stick around with the Knicks for the 2024-2025 regular season. Unfortunately, a shoulder injury derailed his progress with the team.
It’s unclear what Shamet’s recovery timeline looks like right now, but Begley suggests the Knicks are optimistic about Shamet’s chances of avoiding surgery.
The Knicks are on the hunt for an experienced shooter. Shamet was ideal for the part, as he’s averaged 38 percent from three in nearly 350 games. During his rookie season, Shamet hit on 40 percent of his threes in 54 games. The Sixers dealt him away to the Los Angeles Clippers in the trade that helped them net Tobias Harris.
Since his runs in Philly in LA, Shamet held stints with the Brooklyn Nets, Phoenix Suns, and most recently, the Washington Wizards. Last year, Shamet produced seven points per game while shooting 34 percent from three on the Wizards.
During the 2024 preseason, Shamet averaged 11 points on 30 percent shooting from three. He averaged nearly eight attempts per game.
If the 27-year-old veteran is selected by the Knicks to join the G League organization, it will allow the Sixers rival to maintain roster flexibility, while working closely with the guard throughout the season.