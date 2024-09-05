Former 76ers Guard Compares Himself to LeBron James
Last offseason, the Philadelphia 76ers made the decision to sign Pat Beverley to bring a vocal presence and toughness to the locker room. A year later, the journeyman guard is comparing himself to one of the biggest icons in the sport.
Beverley's run with the Sixers would mark the beginning of the end for his time in the NBA. His time in Philly was brief, appearing in just 47 games. At the 2024 trade deadline, Daryl Morey made the decision to move him to the Milwaukee Bucks in exchange for guard Cam Payne.
Beverley finished out the year with the Bucks, and entered free agency this summer. After not landing the type of deal he was looking for, he made the decision to sign overseas and play in Israel. Moving forward, Beverley is now a member of Hapoel Tel Aviv.
During a recent episode of his podcast, Beverley opened up on what his experience has been like in Israel. Having fans constantly flock to him, he feels he can now relate to LA Lakers star LeBron James.
"I know how LeBron feels," Beverley said. "I leave games and the guys I play against want pictures. The coaches that I play against want pictures. The fans that I go that boo me, I leave out, 30 kids outside and they all want pictures. This is every country we go to."
Playing professionally overseas is nothing new to Beverley, as he has stints in Greece and Russia before getting an opportunity to play in the NBA. Having gone back to that route, it might mark that Beverley's time in the states has come to an end.
Even though Beverley's time with the Sixers was brief, he still had some standout performances in his time there. Among his notable outings was in December against the Boston Celtics when he erupted for 26 points, eight rebounds, and seven assists.