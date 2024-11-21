Former 76ers Guard Gives Shocking Insight to Recent Team Meeting
Since their loss to the Miami Heat Monday night, the Philadelphia 76ers have been a big topic in the NBA. After dropping to 2-11 on the season, the team opted to have a closed door meeting to address their shaky start.
Less than a day after said meeting, reports of what transpired began to surface. The first to touch on what happened was ESPN's Shams Charania. In his story, he cited that Tyrese Maxey addressed Sixers star Joel Embiid. The young guard reportedly called out the former MVP for his tardiness, claiming that his attitude and actions have a big impact on the rest of the group.
Following his playing career, former Sixers guard Lou Williams has become an analyst for FanDuel TV's daily NBA show, Run It Back. On Wednesday, he provided a different perspective compared to what most reports have been saying. Williams claims to have spoken to members of the team, and said what was leaked was blown out of proportion.
"I ended up on the phone with a few of the from the 76ers," Williams said. "And by all accounts, this was kind of blown out of proportion...From my understanding, they just had a conversation on accountability. Just keeping everybody in check, and sometimes you have to have that as a team."
Williams finished up by saying that Embiid and Maxey were sitting together laughing during his phone call within the locker room.
Sitting with one of the league's worst records, the Sixers desperately need to turn things around fast. Only time will tell if what was said in this meeting was enough to motivate the group to overcome their rocky start.