Former 76ers Guard Having Early Success With Golden State Warriors
One of the biggest storylines in the NBA this offseason was the Philadelphia 76ers completely revamping their roster. While numerous new faces were brought in, a lot of notable names departed in the process.
Among the free agents to get a change of scenery this summer was Buddy Hield. Following a minor stint with the Sixers last season, he inked a deal with the Golden State Warriors. Through a handful of preseason games, the veteran sharpshooter seems to be fitting in nicely on his new team.
Hield has scored in double figures in each of his last four games, including a 22-point barrage against the Sacramento Kings on October 9th. Aside from shooting an impressive 48.4% from beyond the arc, Hield has been one of the top reserve guards in the NBA in the preseason.
After years of being connected to the Sixers in rumors, Hield finally saw himself dealt to Philly at the trade deadline last year. He performed well in his short stint with the team, averaging 12.2 PPG on 38.9% shooting from deep across 32 games.
Hield's most memorable outing with the Sixers was what is now his final game with the franchise. Following three lackluster performances in the playoffs, Nick Nurse removed the deadline acquisition from the rotation.
In need a spark in Game 6, he'd end up calling his number again with their season on the line. Hield would end up coming alive from deep, knocking down six threes en route to scoring 20 points off the bench. Unfortunately, this lift wasn't enough to keep the Sixers' playoff aspirations alive.
As a high-volume three-point shooter, Hield could have still made sense for the Sixers in free agency this summer. That said, the front office made the right move by option for versatile wings and proven veteran point guards.