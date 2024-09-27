Former 76ers Guard Reacts to Derrick Rose Retirement News
Last offseason, Patrick Beverley was one of the veterans the Philadelphia 76ers brought in to try and bolster their supporting cast. While he might not be in the league any longer, he still shares his thoughts on the ins and outs via his podcast.
On Thursday, one of the major headlines in the NBA was Derrick Rose announcing his retirement after 15 seasons. The news came just days after the former MVP was waived by the Memphis Grizzlies.
It was only for a short period, but Rose was one of the league's top stars shortly after being drafted first overall by the Chicago Bulls. To this day, he is still the youngest player in history to receive MVP honors. Injuries derailed his peak, but he managed to overcome multiple obstacles to still enjoy a long career in the NBA.
Beverley, a Chicago native, was devastated by the news of Rose's retirement. He took to X to make a passionate post about the former All-Star hanging it up for good.
The Sixers ended up being one of Beverley's final stops in the NBA, as he opted to sign overseas this summer. His run in Philly was brief, but he's still gone out of his way to say how much he enjoyed his time with the franchise.
In total, Beverley played in just 47 games for the Sixers. He was a starter on a rare few occasions, but primarily served as Tyrese Maxey's backup at point guard. Beverley led the charge for the second unit with his intensity and passion on both ends of the floor.
At the trade deadline, Daryl Morey decided to part with the journeyman guard. Beverley ended up being dealt to the Milwaukee Bucks for Cam Payne, where he would finish out the rest of the 2024 campaign.