Former 76ers Guard Reacts to Paul George's Late-Game Play vs Suns
Since opting to keep his professional career going overseas, former Philadelphia 76ers guard Patrick Beverley is connected to the NBA through social media and his podcast. Following a thrilling down-to-the-wire matchup with the Phoenix Suns, he shared his thoughts on the late-game execution of his old team.
Heading into Monday's matchup, the biggest story for the Sixers was the return of Paul George. After suffering a bone bruise against the Atlanta Hawks in the preseason, the All-Star forward was finally cleared to make his regular season debut.
The addition of George instantly provided a huge lift to the Sixers, as the shorthanded squad was in desperate need of some reinforcements. He ended up playing 31 minutes against the Suns, and finished with a stat line of 15 points, five rebounds, and four assists.
In the game's final moments, the Sixers found themselves with the ball down two. George took it upon himself to come up with a big shot, attempting a deep mid-ranger over Suns guard Grayson Allen. PG couldn't get it to fall, and the Sixers ended up losing by a final score of 118-116.
After seeing this late-game execution from the Sixers, Beverley took to X (formerly Twitter) to share his thoughts. He has a lot of love of George, but thinks he should have given the ball to Maxey for the last shot.
Maxey had his going against the Suns, playing with an extra pep in his step on his 24th birthday. The All-Star guard finished with a team-high 32 points on 54.5% shooting from the field.
Situations like this are why it's been crucial for the Sixers to get back to full strength. Growing pains were to be expected with this new big three, and how thinks unfolded Monday is a product of that. The Sixers trio needs to establish how to properly co-exist on the floor in all situations, which only comes with live game reps.