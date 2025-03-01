Former 76ers Guard Reacts to Season-Ending Joel Embiid Update
As the final weeks of the regular season slowly approach, it continues to be a season to forget for the Philadelphia 76ers. After entering the year with vision of contending for a championship, things have been derailed almost from the get go.
One of the biggest reasons that have led to the Sixers coming short of expectations is injuries. They've been hit hard up and down the roster, with Joel Embiid being the most notable figure to miss extended time. The former MVP has dealt with lingering effects from the knee injury he suffered last year, resulting in him appearing in just 19 games.
After consulting with more specialists over the past few days, the Sixers announced on Friday afternoon that Embiid will be sidelined for the remainder of the season.
As an MVP-caliber talent, this news sent shockwaves through the NBA world. Immediately following the announcement, countless people took to social media to give their thoughts on the situation. Among those to do was former Sixers guard Patrick Beverley. He feels the Sixers made the right move by shutting down Embiid and issued a get well message to his old teammate.
Beverley had an up-close view of Embiid's brilliance and the physical toll his body goes under. After signing as a free agent in the 2023 offseason, he played in 47 games for the Sixers before eventually being traded to the Milwaukee Bucks.
While being an all-time talent went on the floor, injuries continue to have a drastic impact on the narrative of Embiid's career. Now officially shut down, the Sixers star can begin addressing his injured knee in hopes of being fully healthy by the start of the 2025-26 season.
