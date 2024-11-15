Former 76ers Guard Suffers ACL Injury With Golden State Warriors
Following a two-year run with the Philadelphia 76ers, De'Anthony Melton opted to join the Golden State Warriors in free agency. The veteran guard was off to a strong start with his new team, but has recently been hit with a major setback.
Late Thursday afternoon, the Warriors put out a medical update regarding Melton. He has suffered a sprained ACL and will undergo tests in the coming days. Melton has already been ruled out for the Warriors' next game, but there is no timetable on how long he'll be sidelined for. This is a tough blow for the Warriors, as they currently sit in second place in the Western Conference with a 9-2 record.
Melton has appeared in six of Golden State's first 11 games, starting on two occasions. He's fit in well with the new-lookg squad, averaging 10.3 PPG, 3.3 RPG, and 2.8 APG. Melton has also been a threat from beyond the arc, knocking down just over 37% of his attempts.
The Sixers acquired Melton in a draft night trade with the Memphis Grizzlies. As a two-way guard who could space the floor, he thrived as a connector piece alongside James Harden and Tyrese Maxey. However, last year was a bit of struggle for him. A back injury kept him sidelined for most of the year, resulting in him only playing in 38 games. Upon hitting the open market this summer, the Sixers opted to go in a different direction.
As for Melton, this is another rough patch in his career. He landed what many would consider a "prove it" deal with Golden State, signing for just one season. Now, he finds himself with another major injury setback.