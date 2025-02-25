Former 76ers Guard Weighs in on Kevin Durant's Future With Suns
Over a decade removed from his last season with the Philadelphia 76ers, Lou Williams has transitioned into a career as an analyst. Following one of the more chaotic trade deadlines in recent memory, the former Sixth Man of the Year gave his take on Kevin Durant's future.
Before the February 6th deadline, countless All-Stars found themselves on new teams. The biggest name to be dealt was Luka Doncic, who shockingly saw himself traded to the LA Lakers for Anthony Davis. Following that league-altering move, another superstar-level talent also found themselves with a change of scenery.
In the final days leading up to the deadline, Kevin Durant found himself front and center in rumors. However, the Phoenix Suns ultimately decided not to move on from the former MVP. While KD remains with the franchise now, Williams thinks his days in Phoenix are numbered.
While on FanDuel TV's Run It Back Friday, Williams touched on Durant almost being traded two weeks ago. As the Suns continue to fall short of expectations, he believes the star forward could be on the move this offseason.
"At this point we're beating a dead horse," Williams said. "They're just not a good basketball team. Obviously they're going to make some changes this summer, and that's going to start with Kevin Durant."
When the Suns paired Durant and Bradley Beal with Devin Booker, many thought they'd be a perennial finals contender. Between injuries and other factors, that has not been the case. Phoenix was eliminated in round one last postseason, and currently sits in 11th place in the West with a few weeks to go in the regular season.
The Suns may be struggling as a whole, but Durant has not been part of their problems. At the age of 36, he is still one of the NBA's top offensive talents. This season, the 15-time All-Star is averaging 27.2 PPG, 6.0 RPG, and 4.2 APG.
Even at this late stage of his career, teams are going to line up for Durant if Phoenix makes him available this summer.
More 76ers on SI
Nick Nurse’s Injury Update on Eric Gordon
Sixers Add Lonnie Walker IV to Roster
Former Alabama Basketball Player Reacts to Joining the Sixers
NBA Analyst’s Blunt Take on 76ers’ Playoff Aspirations