Former 76er Has Funny Reaction to Attending Taylor Swift Concert
Back in the 2010 NBA Draft, the Philadelphia 76ers found themselves with the No. 2 pick. Following an impressive run at Ohio State, the team opted to select versatile guard/forward Evan Turner.
Turner never panned out to the hype of a top pick, but did manage to have a long tenure in the NBA. He spent a decade in the league, suiting up for the Sixers, Indiana Pacers, Boston Celtics, Portland Trail Blazers, and Atlanta Hawks. In just over 700 career games, Turner Averaged 9.7 PPG, 4.6 RPG, and 3.5 APG.
These days, Turner stays connected to the league via his Point Forward podcast with Andre Iguodala. He's also very active on X (formerly Twitter), where he recently shared his thoughts on seeing one of the world's biggest music stars in person.
On Sunday night, Turner made a post about taking his daughter to a Taylor Swift concert. He praised the pop icon for the show she put on, but also said he could have used the money he spent on tickets on a vacation in Europe.
Turner's tenure with the Sixers was short-lived, as he only played three full seasons with the franchise. Midway through the 2014 campaign, they opted to trade the former lottery pick to the Indiana Pacers in exchange for veteran forward Danny Granger and a future second-round pick. Granger would never end up playing in a game for the Sixers following the move.
15 years removed from Turner's draft, only one player from the class is still playing in the NBA today. Ironically enough, it is a current member of the Sixers. After Gordon Hayward announced his retirement earlier this year, Paul George is the only active player from the 2010 draft.