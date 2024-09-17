Former 76ers Forward Reacts to Signing With Knicks
Last season, the Philadelphia 76ers saw a plethora of players come and go. Among those to spent a short stint on the roster was veteran forward Marcus Morris.
Morris, a Philadelphia native, was dealt to his hometown team from the LA Clippers as part of the James Harden trade. He'd hang around until the trade deadline, where he was flipped to the Indiana Pacers in exchange for Buddy Hield. Morris' traveles wouldn't end there, as he'd end up finishing the year with the Cleveland Cavaliers after being waived.
In the 37 games he played with the Sixers, Morris provided an offensive punch off the bench. During his brief tenure, he averaged 6.7 PPG while shooting 40% from beyond the arc. The main highlight from Morris' time in Philly actually happened off the court, when he was awarded a key to the city.
Morris hit the free agent market this summer, and almost went into the season without a deal. Just weeks before training camp, reports emerged that he agreed to terms on an Exhibit 9 contract with the New York Knicks. Morris will now attempt to compete for a roster spot in camp in hopes of landing a standard contract.
This signing marks a homecoming of sorts for Morris, as he spent half a season with the Knicks in 2020. It was one of the best stretches of his career, posting a career-high 19.6 PPG on 43.9% shooting from there.
Shortly after the news of his deal with the Knicks became official, Morris reacted with a post on social media. He posted a photo on his Instagram story of him in his Knicks uniform.
If Morris is able to secure a roster spot on the Knicks, he'll find himself on one of the Sixers biggest rivals in the Eastern Conference. After trading for Mikal Bridges earlier this summer, they'll also be looking to contend in 2025.