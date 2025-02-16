Former 76ers Player Makes NBA 3-Point Contest History
Saturday night’s main events at NBA All-Star Weekend nearly featured multiple former Philadelphia 76ers winning the contests. Despite not getting crowned the NBA’s 3-Point Contest Champion, former Sixers sharpshooter Buddy Hield made history in the event.
In the first round, Hield was on a heater. He was the only player to surpass 30 points in a single round throughout the night. With 31 points in the first round, Hield tied his teammate Steph Curry for the most points in a single round in NBA history.
Hield was one of three finalists after round one. Cleveland Cavaliers guard Darius Garland finished in third place with 19 points.
Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro ultimately won the competition as he beat out Hield with one point after scoring 24 points in the final round.
Overall, Hield scored the most points in the event with 54 to Herro’s 43. Unfortunately for the former Sixer, overall scoring didn’t help him get his hands on the hardware.
Hield’s All-Star weekend wrapped on Saturday. Now, the veteran sharpshooter is gearing up for his return to the court with the Warriors next week.
This season, Hield started stronger than his 2023-2024 run, but he’s seen his production take a dip as the year progressed.
Before joining the Sixers last season, Hield averaged 12 points on 39 percent shooting with the Indiana Pacers in 52 games. After getting traded to the Sixers, Hield averaged 12 points while knocking down 39 percent of his threes in 32 games.
Since the Sixers struck a sign-and-trade with the Warriors over the summer, Hield has produced 11.5 points per game and averaged 36 percent from beyond the arc. The Warriors hope the veteran sharpshooter can make a difference as they look to make a playoff push after the All-Star break.
More 76ers on SI
76ers Trade Reggie Jackson to Wizards
Tyrese Maxey Reacts to Recent Sixers Trades
Financial Impacts of Sixers’ Trade With Mavericks
Jimmy Butler Saga Ends During Sixers-Heat Battle