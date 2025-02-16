All 76ers

Former 76ers Player Makes NBA History at 2025 All-Star Weekend

Mac McClung wins the three-peat.

Justin Grasso

Feb 15, 2025; San Francisco, CA, USA; Osceola Magic guard Mac McClung celebrates with the trophy after winning the slam dunk competition during All Star Saturday Night ahead of the 2025 NBA All Star Game at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images
Feb 15, 2025; San Francisco, CA, USA; Osceola Magic guard Mac McClung celebrates with the trophy after winning the slam dunk competition during All Star Saturday Night ahead of the 2025 NBA All Star Game at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images / Kyle Terada-Imagn Images
In this story:

For the third season in a row, Mac McClung is the NBA’s Slam Dunk Contest winner.

The former Philadelphia 76ers guard becomes the first player in NBA history to win the contest three times in a row. He now ties former New York Knicks guard Nate Robinson with three contest wins for the most in the history of the league.

This year, McClung competed against two rookies in Stephon Castle of the San Antonio Spurs and Matas Buzelis of the Chicago Bulls. The young veteran Andre Jackson of the Milwaukee Bucks was the fourth participant.

In the first round of the event on Saturday, McClung had a clean sweep with back-to-back 50 scores. He advanced to the final round to compete against Castle.

Once again, McClung had a perfect showing. For his final two dunks, he scored a 50. McClung defeated Castle, who ended the final round with a 99.6 score.

By the end of the night, McClung leads the NBA with the most perfect scores in Dunk Contest history.

McClung’s first-ever Dunk Contest win came when he was a member of the 76ers. During the 2022-2023 NBA season, McClung spent most of the year signed to the Sixers’ G League affiliate, the Delaware Blue Coats. After committing to the contest, McClung picked up a two-way deal with the Sixers.

After taking home the trophy, McClung made Sixers history by becoming the first player from the team to win it. He was the first Sixer to compete in the competition since Andre Iguodala.

Last season, McClung wasn’t under contract with an NBA roster. The young veteran represented the Orlando Magic’s G League affiliate. Once again, he cleaned up with a back-to-back victory.

Now, as a two-way player with the Magic, McClung is recognized as the league’s Slam Dunk king once again.

More 76ers on SI

76ers Trade Reggie Jackson to Wizards

Tyrese Maxey Reacts to Recent Sixers Trades

Financial Impacts of Sixers’ Trade With Mavericks

Jimmy Butler Saga Ends During Sixers-Heat Battle

Quentin Grimes’ Contract Details

Published
Justin Grasso
JUSTIN GRASSO

Title: Credentialed writer/reporter covering the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated’s FanNation Email: JustinGrasso32@Gmail.com Location: Philadelphia, PA Expertise: Reporting, insight, and analysis on the Sixers and the NBA  Justin Grasso is a credentialed writer and publisher covering the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated’s FanNation.  Grasso got his start in sports media in 2016 with FantasyPros, working the news desk, providing game-by-game player analysis and updates on the Portland Trail Blazers and the Golden State Warriors. By 2017, he joined FanSided’s Philadelphia Eagles site as a staff writer. After spending one season covering the Eagles as a staff writer, Grasso was promoted to become the site’s Co-Editor. For the next two NFL seasons, he covered the Eagles closely before broadening his NFL coverage. For a brief stint, Grasso covered the NFL on a national basis after joining Heavy.com as an NFL news desk writer. In 2019, Grasso joined the 76ers' beat on a part-time basis, stepping into a role with South Jersey’s 97.3 ESPN. Ahead of the 2019-2020 NBA season, he concluded a three-year stint covering the Eagles and joined the Sixers beat full-time. Grasso has covered the 76ers exclusively since then for Sports Illustrated. He is a member of the Pro Basketball Writer’s Association.  Twitter: @JGrasso_ Instagram: @JGrassoNBA

Home/News