Former 76ers Player Makes NBA History at 2025 All-Star Weekend
For the third season in a row, Mac McClung is the NBA’s Slam Dunk Contest winner.
The former Philadelphia 76ers guard becomes the first player in NBA history to win the contest three times in a row. He now ties former New York Knicks guard Nate Robinson with three contest wins for the most in the history of the league.
This year, McClung competed against two rookies in Stephon Castle of the San Antonio Spurs and Matas Buzelis of the Chicago Bulls. The young veteran Andre Jackson of the Milwaukee Bucks was the fourth participant.
In the first round of the event on Saturday, McClung had a clean sweep with back-to-back 50 scores. He advanced to the final round to compete against Castle.
Once again, McClung had a perfect showing. For his final two dunks, he scored a 50. McClung defeated Castle, who ended the final round with a 99.6 score.
By the end of the night, McClung leads the NBA with the most perfect scores in Dunk Contest history.
McClung’s first-ever Dunk Contest win came when he was a member of the 76ers. During the 2022-2023 NBA season, McClung spent most of the year signed to the Sixers’ G League affiliate, the Delaware Blue Coats. After committing to the contest, McClung picked up a two-way deal with the Sixers.
After taking home the trophy, McClung made Sixers history by becoming the first player from the team to win it. He was the first Sixer to compete in the competition since Andre Iguodala.
Last season, McClung wasn’t under contract with an NBA roster. The young veteran represented the Orlando Magic’s G League affiliate. Once again, he cleaned up with a back-to-back victory.
Now, as a two-way player with the Magic, McClung is recognized as the league’s Slam Dunk king once again.
