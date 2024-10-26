Former 76ers Player Makes NBA History for Golden State Warriors
The Golden State Warriors are liking what they’ve seen out of former Philadelphia 76ers sharpshooter Buddy Hield so far.
After trading for the veteran in the offseason, the Warriors have seen Hield lead the team in scoring through two games despite coming off the bench in both outings.
On Wednesday night, Hield checked in for 15 minutes for the Warriors’ victory over the Portland Trail Blazers. During that time, he put up 12 shots from the field, with seven of them coming from three.
Hield ended up posting 22 points, while making 67 percent of his shots. Of the seven threes he attempted, Hield made all but two of them.
Friday’s matchup against the Utah Jazz went even better for Hield.
Once again checking off the bench, Hield picked up 20 minutes of action. He put up 14 shots from the field, with nine of them coming from beyond the arc. Hield went 7-9 from three, and made all but four of his total shots from the field.
With his three-point shooting through two games, Hield has made NBA history with the Warriors so far, making the most threes through the first two games with a new team.
Two games is a small sample size, so it’s hard to give the Warriors credit for a home-run acquisition in Hield. It would be extremely difficult for the Warriors not to excited about the value Hield has shown so far.
Finding consistency from three has been Hield’s strong suit since he entered the NBA in 2016. Having stints with the Sacramento Kings, Indiana Pacers, New Orleans Pelicans, and the Sixers, Hield has averaged 40 percent from three in over 600 games.
With the Sixers last season, Hield appeared in 32 games during the regular season. He produced 12 points per game, making 39 percent of his threes.
When the Sixers reached the playoffs, Hield appeared in his first four postseason games. He struggled to carve out a role for himself in Nick Nurse’s system. Although Hield caught fire in Philly’s final showing against the New York Knicks in the first round, Hield’s overall body of work with the Sixers didn’t convince the front office to pay his desired salary demands.
The Sixers helped get Hield to Golden State through a sign-and-trade. The veteran guard signed a reported four-year deal, worth over $35 million with the Sixers to get sent to the Warriors. Hield will play for Golden State through 2027. For the fourth and final year of his contract, Hield will have a $10 million player option.