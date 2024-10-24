All 76ers

Former 76ers Sharpshooter Catches Fire in Warriors Debut

Former 76ers veteran Buddy Hield had a solid debut for the Golden State Warriors.

Oct 23, 2024; Portland, Oregon, USA; Golden State Warriors shooting guard Buddy Hield (7) shoots teh ball over Portland Trailblazers guard Scoot Henderson (00) during the second half at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Brashear-Imagn Images
Oct 23, 2024; Portland, Oregon, USA; Golden State Warriors shooting guard Buddy Hield (7) shoots teh ball over Portland Trailblazers guard Scoot Henderson (00) during the second half at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Brashear-Imagn Images
Over the summer, the Philadelphia 76ers decided to move on from the sharpshooter Buddy Hield through a sign-and-trade, which sent the veteran to the Golden State Warriors.

Throughout the preseason, Hield flashed impressive shooting, doing what he does best. During the veteran’s official regular season debut with Golden State, Hield caught fire from the field in limited playing time against the Portland Trail Blazers.

On Wednesday night, Hield checked in off the bench for a 15-minute shift. He put up eight shots from the field, with seven of them coming from beyond the arc.

Hield knocked down all but two of his threes. He finished the game 8-10 from the field, scoring 22 points.

Despite coming off the bench, Hield led the Warriors in scoring against the Blazers. Andrew Wiggins was second on the team, putting up 20 points in 23 minutes. Meanwhile, Stephen Curry had a quiet double-double, producing 17 points and ten assists, coming one rebound shy of a double-double.

The Warriors dominated the Trail Blazers 139-104 to advance to 1-0 on the year. For the veteran Hield, it was a great first impression on his new team.

Last season, Hield had to make a first impression on the Philadelphia 76ers back in February. After starting another season with the Indiana Pacers, Hield entered his contract year knowing a trade could be on the horizon if an extension didn’t come about.

Sure enough, Hield was dealt to the Sixers at the 2024 trade deadline. At first, the Sixers saw a potential long-term fit with Hield. Over time, the narrative changed.

Hield would finish the 2023-2024 regular season with 32 games played. He produced 12 points per game on 39 percent shooting from three. By the time the Sixers reached the playoffs, Hield didn’t have a consistent role within Nick Nurse’s rotation. He appeared in four of six games, seeing the court for 13 minutes per game.

The veteran entered free agency with a lack of interest from Philadelphia. Still, the Sixers helped facilitate a trade by signing Hield and sending him to the Warriors in what became a six-team deal. Over the next four seasons, Hield could earn over $37 million with the Warriors.

