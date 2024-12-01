Former 76ers Star James Harden Joins LeBron James in Rare Group
Over the past few years, the Philadelphia 76ers have had multiple All-Star-lever players come and go from the roster. Among those is James Harden, who spent a year-and-a-half with the franchise before being dealt to the LA Clippers.
Harden was acquired in a trade with the Brooklyn Nets that put an end to the Ben Simmons saga. The former MVP was a good complement to Joel Embiid, forming a dominant two-man game. Harden was also a mentor to Tyrese Maxey, who was quickly developing into a star in his own right.
Despite having some success on the floor, Harden's time in Philly quickly came to an end. He had a bit of messy offseason with the franchise after the two sides weren't able to come to terms on extension. Things got so bad at one point that Harden resorted to taking public shots at Daryl Morey.
At the start of last season, Harden saw himself traded from the Sixers to the Clippers. He's continued to put up strong numbers there, and recently joined some rare company. Harden recently became one of three players to be top 20 all-time in both points and assists. The others being LA Lakers star LeBron James and Hall of Fame point guard Oscar Roberston.
Harden is putting together an All-Star campaign with the Clippers as they continue to outdo expectations. On the season, he is averaging 21.5 PPG, 7.1 RPG, and 8.8 APG. Harden was recently in Philly last week to take on the Sixers, where he notched 23 points and eight assists in a win over his former team.
As for the Sixers, they continue to battle through a rough start to the season. They currently sit in 14th place in the Eastern Conference with a 3-14 record.