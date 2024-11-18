Former 76ers Star Makes History vs Utah Jazz
A few years ago, Golden State Warriors guard Steph Curry surpassed Ray Allen on the NBA’s All-Time three-pointers made list. The next active player chasing the former sharpshooter’s total was former Philadelphia 76ers guard James Harden.
On Sunday night, Harden made history with a new long-range shooting milestone. By knocking down two of his eight attempts from beyond the arc in Sunday’s Los Angeles Clippers-Utah Jazz matchup, Harden moved into second all-time behind Curry.
“I’m one of the most confident guys that we have in this league,” Harden told reporters on Sunday night. “I probably won’t catch Steph [Curry]. I don’t think anybody will, honestly. He just… I don’t know. He can shoot the [expletive] out of the ball.”
After Sunday’s game, Harden has 2,974 threes to his name. Curry is out in front with over 800 more threes and counting.
While he’s not necessarily confident in his ability to catch the Warriors superstar, Harden still feels great about his accomplishment as he continues to play a pivotal role at age 35 in LA.
Since 2009, Harden has been a reliable long-range shooter. Although he wasn’t shooting threes at a high volume during his early years in Oklahoma City, Harden averaged six threes per game during his first season with the Houston Rockets. Each year since 2012, he upped the volume.
In his final two seasons with the Rockets, Harden was averaging 12 threes per game. When he took a slightly minimized role with the Brooklyn Nets, that number dropped to seven.
The Sixers acquired Harden during the 2021-2022 season. He played in just 21 games that year, putting up seven threes per game. Harden added 46 of his threes during that stretch. The following year, Harden re-signed with the Sixers and played a full season with them, which turned out to be 58 games. He knocked down 161 of his threes for a 39 percent average throughout the year in 2022-2023.
The ten-time All-Star will continue building on his legacy with the Clippers out west.