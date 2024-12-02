Former 76ers Top 3 Pick Makes Bold Statement Amid Comeback
Jahlil Okafor wants back in the NBA. The former Philadelphia 76ers draft pick is currently working in the NBA G League with a priority to get back to where he spent several seasons at the start of his career.
Although Okafor hasn’t suited up for an NBA team since his run with the Detroit Pistons during the 2020-2021 NBA season, he believes he remains a master of his biggest strength. He recently confidently stated that he’s one of the best scorers down low.
“First and foremost, I’m a scorer,” Okafor said. “One of the best low-post scorers still to this day. I’m a veteran so I have a lot of experience in this league. I’m going to be a leader for the team and try to be dominant on both ends of the floor. I’ve seen a lot. I’ve been fortunate to do a lot. A lot of highs, a lot of lows. So, I’m just trying to share some of my experiences with them and hope that it’ll help them.”
At this stage in his career, Okafor is playing for the Indiana Pacers’ G League affiliate, the Mad Ants.
Being that he’s 28 years old with years of experience at the main level, Okafor has gone from being a young up-and-comer out of Duke to being a seasoned veteran professional for his younger teammates, who are looking to break through and make it to the next level.
When the Sixers were in the “process” stage of their rebuild, they used their third-overall pick on Okafor, who was a one-and-done prospect out of Duke.
In his first season with the Sixers, Okafor thrived. He started 48 of 53 games, producing 18 points, seven rebounds, and one block per game.
By year two, Okafor’s role diminished. He went from averaging 30 minutes a night to seeing the court for roughly 22 minutes per game. As a result, his production took a hit. Okafor produced 12 points per game, along with five rebounds and one block.
During the 2017-2018 season, Okafor saw the court just twice with the Sixers. Eventually, he was traded to the Brooklyn Nets, where he played in 26 games to average six points and three rebounds.
During the 2018 offseason, Okafor joined the New Orleans Pelicans through free agency. He would spend two years with the Pelicans, where he served a role as a backup center. After his contract with the Pelicans concluded, Okafor joined the Detroit Pistons in 2020.
The stint with the Pistons resulted in just 27 appearances for Okafor. During the following offseason, Okafor found himself traded to the Brooklyn Nets, who waived him shortly after. Since then, Okafor has had stints in China and other areas of the G League.
In nine games with the Mad Ants this year, Okafor has averaged 18 points, eight rebounds, and three assists.