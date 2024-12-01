Former 76ers Vet Reveals Major Message From Clippers’ Kawhi Leonard
As former Philadelphia 76ers veteran Patrick Beverley continues his playing career beyond the NBA, the defensive standout has turned into a bit of a player correspondent, revealing messages from some of his former teammates via The Pat Bev Pod.
Recently, Beverley offered an update on Los Angeles Clippers star Kawhi Leonard, who is working on returning to the court to make his 2024-2025 NBA season debut.
“I talked to Kawhi on the phone yesterday. He’s healing up—he’s healing up like a [expletive] machine,” Beverley said.
Beyond the injury update, Beverley mentioned that Leonard claims the league is currently in a bad place. The two-time NBA Champion believes his return to action will get the league back on track, entertainment-wise.
“The league stinks right now,” Leonard said via text, according to Beverley. “Views are low. I agree. They are waiting on the Klaw. … He said I’m gonna get right I’m on my way. Silent assassin. That’s my dawg.”
Leonard is just one of many NBA stars dealing with a notable setback this season. Similar to the Clippers, the Sixers have had their fair of setbacks throughout the year.
The seven-time All-Star Joel Embiid has made just four appearances in 17 games. When the Sixers pay a visit to the Detroit Pistons on Saturday night, Embiid will miss his 14th game of the year.
As for Leonard’s former teammate, Paul George, he’s dealt with the same knee injury on multiple occasions. While he played in eight games this season, George has missed more matchups than he played as a result of a bone bruise. He is in danger of potentially missing his tenth game on Saturday.
The idea that the NBA is in a bad place from an entertainment standpoint is obviously opinion-based. While Leonard might feel that way, the NBA has seen some stellar rises out of unexpected teams and players this year, offering entertainment to fans from different angles.
However, once stars like Leonard and Embiid get back in action, the league could see a rise in viewership once again. After all, it’s a star-driven league that’s better when healthy.