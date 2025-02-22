Former Alabama Basketball Player Reacts to Joining 76ers
Friday was a busy day for the Philadelphia 76ers' front office. The team officially inked multiple players to new contracts as they look to finalize the roster for the final stretch run of the 2024-2025 NBA season.
Among several players who inked a deal with the Sixers is the former Oklahoma City Thunder player Alex Reese. As expected, Reese signed a two-way contract with the 76ers. Philly’s President of Basketball Operations, Daryl Morey, announced the acquisition ahead of the Brooklyn Nets matchup.
Reese took to social media to react to his recent move.
via @alexxresse18: God is good let’s get to work 🤞🏽
The former Alabama forward went undrafted in 2021. His NBA journey didn’t begin until 2023, when he joined the Portland Trail Blazers’ G League affiliate, the Rip City Remix. Reese spent the 2023-2024 run with Rip City and played for the Blazers’ Summer League team this past summer.
After an impressive run with the Blazers in Vegas, Reese gained attention from the Oklahoma City Thunder. He inked a contract with the Thunder, spending training camp and the preseason in OKC. Reese saw the court for just one game with OKC. He was waived in late October.
Shortly after parting ways with the Thunder, Reese returned to Portland to play for the Rip City Remix for a second stint. He gets an opportunity to split time between the Sixers and the Delaware Blue Coats on his new deal.
Across two regular season runs with the Remix, Reese has nearly 50 games under his belt. This season, he posted averages of 19 points, seven rebounds, and one assist. He was shooting 50 percent from the field and 42 percent from three.
